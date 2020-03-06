Mahadayi, Yettinahole projects get allocation

The State Budget has earmarked ₹500 crore and ₹1,500 crore, respectively, for executing works related to Kalasa–Banduri Nala under the Mahadayi project and Yettinahole drinking water project during 2020–21.

The Budget has expressed commitment to speedy implementation of the Mahadayi project. The Budget proposes a programme to complete the lift component works of Yettinahole project’s first stage and also to commission it on a trial basis in the coming monsoon season.

A target to bring an additional one lakh acres of land in the State under irrigation has been set for 2020–21. Also, a feasibility report is set to be prepared to turn the flood-irrigated command areas of various irrigation projects into Israel model micro- irrigation systems.

Balancing reservoir

A sum of ₹20 crore has been earmarked in the Budget for preparing a detailed project report for construction of a balancing reservoir near Navale to remove the deficiency in the water storage capacity of the Tungabhadra dam owing to deposition of silt. The Budget has proposed to take up lift-irrigation schemes worth ₹5,000 crore at various places.