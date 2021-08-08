Mahadayi work to start after approvals come from Centre

Belagavi

“The State government will start work on the Mahadayi project as soon as the Centre accords all approvals,’’ Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“The State government is committed to taking up the project. I urge the farmers and people of North Karnataka to be patient. We are following up the project with the Centre in right earnest,’’ he told journalists.

However, no deadline can be fixed for implementation, as there are many legal and technical issues involved, he said.

He said that the government will find a permanent solution to the problem of drinking water supply in the twin cities. “We have allotted ₹2,900 crore for the 24 x 7 drinking water project,” he added.

Jaljeevan and other schemes will be implemented in the rural areas, he said. He hoped the projects will be completed by the end of the term of this government. The government also has plans to utilise 14 tmcft of water from the Tupari Halla and Benni Halla to fill lakes and water bodies in Dharwad district, he said.