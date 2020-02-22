Mahadayi water dispute: Goa will file application in apex court, says Sawant

Panaji

22 February 2020 01:28 IST

Goa Chief Minister says Thursday’s order not a ‘defeat’

Goa will file an application in the Supreme Court on the Mahadayi river water dispute pleading that Karnataka not be allowed to go ahead with construction on the Kalasa-Banduri project, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

The apex court on Thursday allowed Karnataka’s plea for implementation of the final award by a water dispute tribunal for sharing the river’s water. “We are filing application for stay order before the Supreme Court in next three or four days pleading that Karnataka should be asked to not conduct any activity at proposed dam site,” the Chief Minister told reporters here.

Mr. Sawant claimed that, going by the past, Karnataka had a habit of starting work despite the case being heard in the apex court.

“I have also made a statement on the floor of the House that Karnataka has already diverted the water (Kalasa-Banduri dam),” he said, and accused Opposition parties of politicising the issue.

He said Thursday’s order was not a “defeat” for Goa, adding that the next hearing in the apex court was in July.