Mahadayi: Talks with Goa, Maharashtra, says CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that talks would be held with both Goa and Maharashtra to sort out at the earliest the long pending Mahadayi river water dispute.

Speaking to presspersons after landing at Hubballi airport before proceeding to Navalgund taluk for initiation of various irrigation projects on Wednesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that irrigation works worth ₹1,000 crore were being initiated and other irrigation projects of North Karnataka would be taken up on priority basis.

The Chief Minister said that as the people of the State had strengthened the ruling party by electing 12 of its candidates in the byelection, the party would give good governance. “In the next six months there will be a lot of changes in the State”, he said.

On the Cabinet expansion, he said that he would be visiting New Delhi by December end and after discussions with the party president and Prime Minister, all those who joined the BJP and won in the bypoll would be given Cabinet berths.

PM’s visit

Mr. Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting the State on January 2 and plans were afoot to have a mega convention on January 3. “In this regard we are corresponding with the Prime Minister’s office”, he said.

Welcoming the Supreme court decision to reject the review petition of one of the convicts of Nirbhaya case, the Chief Minister said that the court’s verdict was a warning bell to all those indulging in inhuman acts.

