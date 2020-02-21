Mahadayi: SC passes interim order allowing State’s plea to notify award

New Delhi

21 February 2020 00:23 IST

Yediyurappa describes it as victory; Jarkiholi says it was ‘realisation of the dreams of farmers of NK’

The Supreme Court on Thursday passed an interim order allowing an application by Karnataka to notify the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award.

The implementation of the award would, however, be subject to the final judgment of the Supreme Court in the civil appeals filed by Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra challenging the allocation of the water from Mahadayi river among them.

Neither of the two States, Goa and Maharashtra, opposed the plea made by Karnataka to publish the August 2018 tribunal award in the official gazette. A Bench, led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, listed the petitions for final arguments in July.

While Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa described it as a victory, Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi said that it was “realisation of the dreams of the farmers of North Karnataka”.

He said that a total 13.42 tmcft of water, which is the State’s share, would be used in the right way. “The final hearing for decision is on July 15, 2020, We will provide all necessary/additional documents to the Supreme Court and ensure that the water is received lawfully,” he said.

The tribunal had allocated 13.42 tmcft of water (including 3.9 tmcft for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mahadayi river basin to Karnataka.

Maharashtra was allotted 1.33 tmcft of water while Goa was given 24 tmcft in the final decision of the tribunal. The UPA-II government had constituted Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal in 2010.

The Karnataka government had petitioned the tribunal seeking release of 7.56 tmcft of water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. The Kalasa-Banduri Nala (diversion) project, which will utilise 7.56 tmcft from Mahadayi river, is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply to Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag.