Mahadayi row: Patil irked by Goa Minister’s statement

Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil has taken strong exception to Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar’s statement that Karnataka is playing “dirty tricks” with regard to resolving the Mahadayi water dispute.

In a strongly-worded two-page letter to Mr. Palyekar, Mr. Patil described his words as “not only provocative and divisive, but also wholly false.” Mr. Patil added, “No State can make a statement prejudicing the outcome of the adjudication by the constitutional Tribunal, headed by eminent judges.” Both Karnataka and Goa are neighbouring states committed to live peacefully. The constitutional responsibility mandates both states conduct in the spirit of cooperative federalism. The comity of states required to communicate in a parliamentary language and to avoid intemperate language, Mr Patil said.Mr. Patil further added, “I’m sure you will rise to the occasion and cooperate in facilitating inter-State talks between Chief Ministers of the party States as suggested by the Tribunal.”