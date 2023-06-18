HamberMenu
Mahadayi: NGOs in Goa protest against Karnataka

June 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of several organisations held protest rallies at some places in Goa, against Karnataka’s attempts to divert water from Mahadayi river basin to Malaprabha basin through the Kalasa Banduri Nala projects.

Some organisations had given a call for protest on Goa Kranti Divas on June 18.

Members of Amchi Mhadei, Amchi Mai, Save Mhadei movement and Ami Goenkar and others held rallies in Margaon, Marseilles and Sakali towns. River Mahadayi is called Mhadei in Goa. In Margaon, they gathered at the city square and held banners against diversion of the Mahadayi river. They submitted a memorandum with a list of demands and resolutions to the government.

On Saturday, Eknath Sindhe, Maharashtra CM, visited Goa and discussed various issues with Pramod Sawant, Goa CM. The two CMs issued a joint statement saying that they would jointly oppose Karnataka’s attempts at diverting Mahadayi waters.

