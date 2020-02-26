Mahadayi: Jarkiholi meets Union Minister

A Karnataka delegation, led by Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Wednesday to urge the Centre to notify the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal award immediately.
The meeting came at a time when the Goa government has announced that it will appeal against the recent Supreme Court order directing the Centre to notify the tribunal award. Unless the award is notified, Karnataka cannot take up the nearly two-decade-old Kalasa-Banduri Nala project to supply drinking water to the water-starved regions in Bombay Karnataka.
Sources said Mr. Shekhawat promised to look into the matter within the legal framework.
