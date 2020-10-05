Mahadayi: Goa to file contempt petition

05 October 2020 23:19 IST

The government of Goa will file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for diverting the Mahadayi waters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in Panaji on Monday.

He told journalists that the State lawyers were preparing to move the apex court this month. This petition is being filed along with all necessary evidence, including photographs.

Our action is pursuant to reports of diversion being carried out by the State of Karnataka, he alleged at a press conference.

Earlier petition

The contempt petition is in addition to an earlier contempt petition filed in the Supreme court in August 2018, when Karnataka had engaged in a similar attempt, he said in a press release.