Mahadayi: Congress calls BJP leaders a bunch of liars

January 02, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Addressing a large crowd, mainly farmers from the Mahadayi command area, at the ‘Mahadayi Jala Jana Andolana’ in Hubballi on Monday, the Opposition Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, termed the BJP leaders as a ‘bunch of liars’ and alleged that ahead of the Assembly elections they had come out with lies with regard to Mahadayi as was done during the previous Assembly election.

Former Minister H.K. Patil, during whose tenure as Water Resources Minister, the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project was envisaged and various clearances were secured, set the tone for the Mahadayi convention, by explaining how the then Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee-led BJP government kept the “in principle approval in abeyance” for the project. He called upon the BJP leaders to stop telling lies and apologise to the people for the same.

Senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad said that the DPR clearance was a fake document like the fake certificates of PM Modi’s educational qualification.

Mr. Surjewala said that the history of the BJP itself was based on lies and they had cheated the people of North Karnataka. He said it was the Congress that conceived the project and BJP created hurdles for it. “They (BJP) are deceitful people who indulge in fake celebration over projects. But Congress does what it says. On coming to power, in the first Cabinet meeting we will earmark ₹3,000 crore for the project,” he announced.

Taking forward what Mr. Surjewala said, Mr. Shivakumar said the very fact that a large number of people had gathered for the Mahadayi convention proved that people did not believe in the lies of the BJP. “It is because people know that Congress leaders don’t tell lies like Pralhad Joshi and Basavaraj Bommai. It is the end for the BJP,” he said giving a call to all to uproot the BJP government. As he chanted ‘Namma Neeru’ (our water), the crowd responded with a thunderous ‘Namma Hakku (our right) slogan.

Mr. Sidaramaiah further intensified the attack on the BJP, mocking their leaders and calling Mr. Bommai ‘a puppet’ and ‘weakest Chief Minister in the State’s history’.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the gazette notification on the MWDT award was issued by the BJP led Union government in 2020 only after the State filed an Interlocutory Application. And from then what the BJP leaders were doing with regard to the clearances and now the elections were approaching and Congress raised the issue, they were coming out with lies about clearances, he said adding that Just before the last Assembly election, Mr. Yediyurappa had come with a fake letter and now Mr. Joshi had come up with another.