Mahadayi: BSY says he’ll talk to Goa Chief Minister

Hassan

29 November 2020 23:13 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said he will talk to Goa Chief Minister on the Mahadayi issue.

He spoke to journalists at the helipad in Shivamogga on Sunday

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently ruled out the possibility of an out-of-court settlement. He said that he had made his stand clear on the Mahadayi issue to C.T. Ravi, BJP national general secretary, who is in charge of Goa.

Answering a question, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would speak to Mr. Sawant in Delhi soon and resolve the issue.

Airport project

On the airport project in Shivamogga, the CM said the State government had approved the second phase of the project. The work is going quickly and will be completed soon, he said.

He refused to take questions on recent political developments.

The Chief Minister is in Shivamogga to inaugurate the buildings of Sahyadri College of Kuvempu University.