Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam from today

Minister in charge of Mandya district, K. Gopalaiah, addressing presspersons on the Maha Kumbh Mela, at the Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Wednesday. Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Pratap Simha, MP, Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swami, and Ministers S.T. Somashekar and K.C. Narayana Gowda are seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

All arrangements are in place for the Maha Kumbh Mela at the confluence of Cauvery, Lakshmanatirtha, and Hemavathi – Triveni Sangam – near K.R. Pet in Mandya district from Thursday. The mega event concludes on October 16.

The area around Triveni Sangam at Ambigarahalli, Sangapura, and Pura villages has been specially decked up for the event, and over six lakh people are expected to attend.

Details of the Kumbh Mela were shared at a joint press conference at the Suttur Mutt here on Wednesday by Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami and Ministers K. Gopalaiah, K.C. Narayana Gowda, and S.T. Somashekar.

This is the second time that the Kumbh Mela is happening at K.R. Pet. The first was held in 2013.

A grand procession of three ‘Jyothi Rathas’ and folk troupes will be inaugurated by Minister in-charge of the district Mr. Gopalaiah at 3 p.m. at K R Pet town. The rathas are expected to reach the Sangam in the evening.

Minister for Kannada and Culture V.Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the Zilla Utsava at 6.30 p.m. Mr. Narayana Gowda who represents K.R. Pet in the Legislative Assembly and Sumalatha, MP, will be among those present.

Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari, Srikshetra Dharmasthala, will inaugurate the Maha Kumbh Mela on October 14 at 11 a.m. The Suttur Mutt seer, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchangiri Mutt, and a host of seers and sadhus will attend.

A religious meet of the Kumbh Mela will be held on October 15. Mr. Gopalaiah will inaugurate the meet at 11 a.m. in the presence of seers. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will be a special invitee.

On October 16, the Maha Kumbh Mela’s valedictory will take place at 11 a.m. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the last day’s events, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will deliver a valedictory address. A host of dignitaries will be present at the concluding day of the event. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje and Ministers in the Bommai Cabinet will be present.

Mr. Gopalaiah said ₹4 crore had been released for the Kumbh Mela by the government.

Mr. Narayana Gowda said all preparations had been done for the event with adequate police security. Volunteers had been deployed to assist the visitors.