Madrasas imparting Taliban education, says Ravi

KALABURAGI

31 August 2021 19:33 IST

Congress criticised for indulging in minority appeasement politics

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has said that education imparted in madrasas will encourage students to join terrorist ranks “Muslim students studying in madrasas will become Taliban,” Mr. Ravi said.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Ravi said that madrasas are mushrooming in every part of the country and are providing misconceived religious education.

The BJP leader also said that the Congress indulged in minority appeasement politics. He criticised the way the Congress leaders are appeasing particular communities and cautioned that a day is not far when India will face an Afghanistan-like situation.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, Mr. Ravi said that India’s Constitution will last long as Hindus are in majority in the country. And, none of the laws and the Constitution will remain in case Hindus are reduced to a minority. India will remain safe until the Hindus are in majority, he added.

“So when the question is about national integrity and interest, we cannot take a decision under the burden of one’s ideology to appease a particular community. The party’s ideology should be seen standing with and not against the nation in matters of national interest. And, the Congress lacks such ideology towards the nation,” he said.