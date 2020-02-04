Madiwala Sangha’s plea for inclusion of Madiwala caste

The Hassan District Madiwala Sangha has demanded inclusion of Madiwala caste in the list of Scheduled Castes.
B.A. Govindaraju, leader of the association, said at a press conference here on Monday that for many years the community had been demanding the Scheduled Caste tag.
In many States including Gujarat and Kerala, the community had been included among the Scheduled Castes, while in Karnataka it had been included in the 2A category.
“Our community has no representation in politics. A majority of the people are still doing the traditional job of washing clothes. If the community is brought under the Scheduled Castes list, children would get benefits in education and employment”, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.