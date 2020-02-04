Madiwala Sangha’s plea for inclusion of Madiwala caste

The Hassan District Madiwala Sangha has demanded inclusion of Madiwala caste in the list of Scheduled Castes.

B.A. Govindaraju, leader of the association, said at a press conference here on Monday that for many years the community had been demanding the Scheduled Caste tag.

In many States including Gujarat and Kerala, the community had been included among the Scheduled Castes, while in Karnataka it had been included in the 2A category.

“Our community has no representation in politics. A majority of the people are still doing the traditional job of washing clothes. If the community is brought under the Scheduled Castes list, children would get benefits in education and employment”, he said.