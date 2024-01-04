Madikeri’s Gandhi Memorial Park set to get a major facelift

January 04, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Will the Gandhi Memorial Park that is coming up in Madikeri be modelled on New Delhi’s Rajghat?

Minister in charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju inspected the Gandhi Memorial Park works and directed the officials to get the works done at the earliest. “Expedite and complete the memorial park works ensuring quality,” said Mr Boseraju.

He said a sum of ₹50 lakhs has been sanctioned for the works by the government and an additional sum of ₹5 lakh will also be released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mantar Gowda, MLA, said the work has to be completed at the earliest and there shouldn’t be any delay in its completion.

He assured to sanction a sum of ₹10 lakh from the MLA’s local area development fund, and added that steps will also be taken for releasing additional grants for the project.

Sarvodaya Samiti’s past president T.P. Ramesh said the project required more funds in addition to the funds already allocated by the government and the MLA. In this regard, a formal request has to be made to the government for additional allocation to the government.

Mr. Ramesh said the memorial park has to be constructed on the lines of Raj Ghat in New Delhi. The memorial in Madikeri has to become a model and the development has to be done keeping the concept in mind, he suggested.

Nirmiti Kendra Project Director Sachin explained about the blueprint of the project.

Sarvodaya Samiti President Ambekallu Kushalappa and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.