Madikeri, Virajpet hospitals get hi-tech ambulances

March 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

· MP says trauma care center at a cost of Rs 29 cr has been sanctioned to Kodagu

MYSURU

Two hi-tech ambulances with one costing ₹42 lakh and another ₹17 lakh were handed over to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital attached to the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Madikeri and Virajpet Government Hospital, in Madikeri on Thursday.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha handed over the two ambulances.

The ambulance that was handed over to the district hospital (of KIMS) is an advanced one equipped to provide ICU care.

The MP said public healthcare was being upgraded providing the hospitals under the government set-up with advanced facilities. The Centre has decided to strengthen the public healthcare post COVID-19. The ambulances that were handed over today were part of the efforts.

He said the government has allocated ₹100 crore to Kodagu for increasing the beds at the district hospital to 450. The expansion of the hospital building is underway. Already, a women’s hospital with 150 beds has been given a start.

Kodagu will get all advanced healthcare services as a trauma care centre has also been sanctioned at a cost of ₹29 crore, he added.

MLAs Appachu Ranjan, K.G. Bopaiah and others were present.