Madikeri to host mango, jackfruit mela from May 26

May 23, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Madikeri will host a three-day mango and jackfruit mela from May 26 to 28.

The mela will be a treat for mango enthusiasts as all popular varieties of the fruit will be available under one roof, thanks to the initiative of the district administration, the Kodagu ZP, and the Department of Horticulture.

The mela in which growers from many mango-growing districts are coming with their produce will be held on Hopcoms premises. Farmers will bring jackfruit varieties from districts, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish said in Madikeri on Tuesday that mango growers from Mysuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chickballapur, and Mandya will take part. Besides mango varieties, jackfruit varieties will also be available at the mela.

He said the mela organised last year had evoked good response and the idea behind the initiative is to provide direct marketing to the growers. The consumers will also benefit as they would get farm-fresh naturally-ripened fruits.

Hopcoms president Ramesh Chengappa said naturally ripened mango fruits will be available at the mela. Horticulture Deputy Director H.R. Nayak said jackfruit varieties from Dakshina Kannada will be available. As many as 15 to 20 mango varieties are available. This year, 20-25 stalls will be put up, he said.