Madikeri to get critical care center on KIMS campus

July 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Friday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release an additional sum of ₹70 crore for the completion of a 450-bed teaching hospital for Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Madikeri. A sum of ₹100 crore had been released for the hospital project and additional funds are essential for completing the works, he added.

Earlier, the MP held a meeting with the officials and doctors of KIMS on establishing a critical care center on the KIMS premises in Madikeri. The proposed center has been estimated to cost₹29 crore, he said.

Engineer Rajesh told the meeting that the critical care center has been proposed on 45-cent land on the KIMS campus and the tender process had also been done. He said the general wards of the teaching hospital of the KIMS are likely to be completed by November. The works need additional funds for completion, he said, adding that the critical care center will be completed in the next 15 months.

Mr. Simha told the officials to send the proposal on a critical care center to the government for the funds. MRI equipment for the teaching hospital and the mother and child hospital for Kodagu has become essential for improving public healthcare services, he added.

The hospital doctors and staff told the MP about the need for constructing quarters for the KIMS staff. In reply, the MP said suitable land for the staff quarters will be provided.

The concerned engineers told the meeting that the land on Murnad Road belonged to the KIMS and the same land parcel can be used for building KIMS’ staff quarters.