Madikeri police and forest cell officials bust illegal firearm unit in Bhagamandala

Published - August 18, 2024 10:45 am IST - Bengaluru

A team of officials raided the rented house in Sannapolikotu village in Bhagamandala and arrested Suresh who had been running the shop for many years

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing anti-poaching operations to track down poachers, the Madikeri police conducted a joint operation and raided an illegal firearms sales and service unit and seized five country-made Single Barrel Breech Loader Firearm (SBBL) rifles and one country-made pistol.

“The accused is a native of Idukki in Kerala but was operating in Bhagamandala as a gunsmith and popular among poachers and hunters. This was the go-to place for these poachers and hunters to buy and get their weapons services,” a police officer said.

Based on his information, the police also arrested five villagers from in and around the area and recovered Single Barrel Breech Loader Firearm-rifles sold to them. The accused have been booked under the Indian arms act and further investigations are on to track down illegal weapons in the region.

“The accused was contributing majorly to the poaching and hunting activities in the forest area in Madikeri,” the police added.

Superintendent of police Ramarajan appreciate the police officials operations and requested public to help save wildlife and forest to join hands against anti poaching operations.

“People should inform any suspicious activities to the police,” he said .

With this crackdown, the police stepped up vigil to pin down the source of the illegal weapons and their service centres which is suspected to be operational in every district especially in the forest regions where hunting and poaching continue unabated.

The CID forest cell officials are gearing up for a state wide crackdown to contain the activities.

