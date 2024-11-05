ADVERTISEMENT

Madigas want Hemaraj Askihal to be included in committee on internal reservation

Published - November 05, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Madiga community leaders have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include community leader Hemaraj Askihal in the committee headed by a retired High Court judge for collecting empirical data on internal reservation.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Tuesday, community leader Mahendra Kumar Mitra said that the committee should include the leaders of all communities of Scheduled Castes, including from the Madiga community, in the committee of the single judge and that they all be treated as committee members.

The Scheduled Castes then should accept the report submitted by the committee on internal reservation, he said and added that the government should take the issue to its logical end, considering the interests of all communities.

Tayappa Gadar, Narasingh Potgal, Erappa Gunjalli and others were present.

