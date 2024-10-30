ADVERTISEMENT

Madigas oppose move by government of Karnataka to set up a commission on internal reservation

Published - October 30, 2024 10:03 am IST - Yadgir 

Dalit (left-hand) community leader Devendra Nath Nad wants the State Government to reverse course immediately and implement internal reservations as per Supreme Court direction

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit leader Devendra Nath Nad addressing a press conference in Yadgir on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dalit (left-hand) community leader Devendra Nath Nad has criticised the government of Karnataka for forming a single-member commission headed by a retired High Court judge to submit a report on internal reservation. He said that the Madiga community will not accept the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on October 29, Mr. Nad said that the State Government should reverse course immediately and implement internal reservations as per Supreme Court direction.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to take steps in two weeks when we met him. But he didn’t keep his promise. The SC didn’t direct to form any commission. What prevented him from implementing internal reservations?”

Hanumanth Itagi, Swamydev Dasanakeri, Gopal Dasanakeri, and others were present at the press conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US