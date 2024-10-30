Dalit (left-hand) community leader Devendra Nath Nad has criticised the government of Karnataka for forming a single-member commission headed by a retired High Court judge to submit a report on internal reservation. He said that the Madiga community will not accept the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on October 29, Mr. Nad said that the State Government should reverse course immediately and implement internal reservations as per Supreme Court direction.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to take steps in two weeks when we met him. But he didn’t keep his promise. The SC didn’t direct to form any commission. What prevented him from implementing internal reservations?”

Hanumanth Itagi, Swamydev Dasanakeri, Gopal Dasanakeri, and others were present at the press conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.