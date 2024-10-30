GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madigas oppose move by government of Karnataka to set up a commission on internal reservation

Dalit (left-hand) community leader Devendra Nath Nad wants the State Government to reverse course immediately and implement internal reservations as per Supreme Court direction

Published - October 30, 2024 10:03 am IST - Yadgir 

The Hindu Bureau
Dalit leader Devendra Nath Nad addressing a press conference in Yadgir on October 29, 2024.

Dalit leader Devendra Nath Nad addressing a press conference in Yadgir on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dalit (left-hand) community leader Devendra Nath Nad has criticised the government of Karnataka for forming a single-member commission headed by a retired High Court judge to submit a report on internal reservation. He said that the Madiga community will not accept the decision.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on October 29, Mr. Nad said that the State Government should reverse course immediately and implement internal reservations as per Supreme Court direction.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to take steps in two weeks when we met him. But he didn’t keep his promise. The SC didn’t direct to form any commission. What prevented him from implementing internal reservations?”

Hanumanth Itagi, Swamydev Dasanakeri, Gopal Dasanakeri, and others were present at the press conference.

