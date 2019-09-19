Madigas in Honagera saythey are being boycotted

A case was registered against unknown persons in connection with assault on and boycott of Madigas by the Kabbaligas and other upper castes in Honagera village in Yadgir district on Wednesday.

According to the FIR registered by the Yadgir Police based on a complaint lodged by Shivappa Maragappa Kolli (55), people from Kabbaliga and other upper castes assaulted Madigas during Muharram recently. However, the issue was resolved after elders from the Madiga community held talks with the parties involved, the complaint said.

However, the complaint said, Madigas were not allowed to travel in autorickshaws and other vehicles from Honagera to Yadgir. They were not allowed to purchase essential commodities from shops; not allowed to get access to a flour mill and not allowed to get drinking water from public taps.

Expressing apprehension of a threat to their life, the complainant urged the police to protect Madigas from attacks by upper castes. Yadgir Police have registered the case under Section 143, 147 and 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (1) (ZA) (A) (C) (D), 3(1) (R) (S) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Additional police forces, including the District Armed Reserve, have been deployed in the village.