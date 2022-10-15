Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti decides to gherao Bommai

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding to study the Justice A.J. Sadashiva commission report and send to Union government, Madiga Dandora, Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti of Yadgir unit has decided to gherao Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during scheduled ‘Jana Sankalpa’ Yatre in Shorapur on Wednesday, according to Kashappa Hegganagera.

Mr. Hegganagera was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday.

He said that Justice A.J. Sadashiva commission on internal reservation for Schedule Caste community had submitted its reports in 2012. However, the successive governments had not shown interest to table the report and recommend to the Union government for implementation and made hectic delays without reason. We had hope for the present government but it has also failed to do so. Therefore, the Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti has decided to gherao Mr. Bommai, he added

The Samiti will also organise bike rally at four Assembly constituencies in the district from Saturday to Wednesday, he said.

Mallikarjun Doddamani, Anil Dasankeri, Sabanna Gaddesugur, Ravi Kumar, Mallikarjun, Arjun, Yesu Killanakera, Holeppa, Kumar and Siddappa were present.