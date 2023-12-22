ADVERTISEMENT

Madiga district-level convention in Yadgir next week

December 22, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level Madiga convention will be held in Yadgir on Wednesday next, Devendra Nath Nad, leader of the community, has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, Mr. Nad said that despite Madigas being one of the largest communities among the Dalits, they have been deprived of justice for three decades.

As a result, the community has started to fight for its rights, he said.

He lauded the previous BJP government saying that it was a historical decision taken by the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to recommend to the Union government internal reservation for Madigas.

Mr. Nad further said that Madigas are pinning their hopes on the promise that was made by the Prime Minister during the recent convention held in Hyderabad about ensuring justice for the biggest community among Dalits. In order to build pressure for the fulfilment of their demand, they are holding district-level conventions, he said.

The seer of the Madara Channayya Guru Peetha, Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy, Member of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi and others will take part in the convention.

Gopal Dasankeri, Hanumanth Itagi, Swamidev Dasanakeri, Mallikarnjun Jolleppanavar and others were present.

