ADVERTISEMENT

Madiga community remains neglected, says Union Minister Narayanaswamy

February 19, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

He inaugurates a community hall and a hostel for high school students constructed by Adi Jambava Kalyana Sangha at Tarfile area in Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

Even 75 years after Independence, people of the Madiga community remain neglected, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a community hall and a hostel for high school students constructed by Adi Jambava Kalyana Sangha at Tarfile area in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Though successive governments have announced budgets for the last 75 years, 90% of the Madiga community has been deprived of benefits and welfare schemes, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The community has been struggling to carve out a political identity of its own. Madiga leaders should come forward to make the community united and strong, he said.

The former Minister H. Anjaneya, KKRDB chairman and legislator Dattatreya Patil Revoor and the former MLC Allamprabhu Patil also spoke.

Mr. Narayanaswamy and Mr. Anjaneya submitted a memorandum to Mr. Revoor seeking ₹2 crore from KKRDB for the construction of a Madiga community bhavan.

The community leaders who contributed to the construction of the hostel and the community hall were felicitated on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US