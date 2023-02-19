Madiga community remains neglected, says Union Minister Narayanaswamy

February 19, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Even 75 years after Independence, people of the Madiga community remain neglected, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a community hall and a hostel for high school students constructed by Adi Jambava Kalyana Sangha at Tarfile area in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Though successive governments have announced budgets for the last 75 years, 90% of the Madiga community has been deprived of benefits and welfare schemes, he added.

The community has been struggling to carve out a political identity of its own. Madiga leaders should come forward to make the community united and strong, he said.

The former Minister H. Anjaneya, KKRDB chairman and legislator Dattatreya Patil Revoor and the former MLC Allamprabhu Patil also spoke.

Mr. Narayanaswamy and Mr. Anjaneya submitted a memorandum to Mr. Revoor seeking ₹2 crore from KKRDB for the construction of a Madiga community bhavan.

The community leaders who contributed to the construction of the hostel and the community hall were felicitated on the occasion.