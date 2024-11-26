ADVERTISEMENT

Madiga community demands representation in committee on internal reservation in Karnataka, stage protest in Raichur

Published - November 26, 2024 10:47 am IST - YADGIR

Madiga community leaders have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include community leader Hemaraj Askihal in the committee headed by a retired High Court judge for collecting empirical data on internal reservation

The Hindu Bureau

Madiga community leaders held a protest in Raichur on November 25, 2024. They demanded representation for their community in the committee on internal reservation in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Madiga community has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include its leader Hemaraj Askihal in the committee headed by a retired High Court judge for collecting empirical data on internal reservation.

Holding a protest in Raichur on November 25, community leaders demanded that the committee headed by the judge include leaders of all communities of Scheduled Castes, including Mr Askihal from the Madiga community. Only then would members of Scheduled Castes accept the report submitted by the committee on internal reservation.

They also demanded that that the government of Karnataka take the issue to its logical end, considering the interests of all communities.

The protest was led by Narasimhalu Potgal, Jaggi, Narasimhalu Marchathal, Sunshil Kumar, and Mahendra Kumar.

