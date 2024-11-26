 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Madiga community demands representation in committee on internal reservation in Karnataka, stage protest in Raichur

Madiga community leaders have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include community leader Hemaraj Askihal in the committee headed by a retired High Court judge for collecting empirical data on internal reservation

Published - November 26, 2024 10:47 am IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Madiga community leaders held a protest in Raichur on November 25, 2024. They demanded representation for their community in the committee on internal reservation in Karnataka.

Madiga community leaders held a protest in Raichur on November 25, 2024. They demanded representation for their community in the committee on internal reservation in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Madiga community has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include its leader Hemaraj Askihal in the committee headed by a retired High Court judge for collecting empirical data on internal reservation.

Holding a protest in Raichur on November 25, community leaders demanded that the committee headed by the judge include leaders of all communities of Scheduled Castes, including Mr Askihal from the Madiga community. Only then would members of Scheduled Castes accept the report submitted by the committee on internal reservation.

They also demanded that that the government of Karnataka take the issue to its logical end, considering the interests of all communities.

The protest was led by Narasimhalu Potgal, Jaggi, Narasimhalu Marchathal, Sunshil Kumar, and Mahendra Kumar.

Published - November 26, 2024 10:47 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Reservation / tribals / Caste

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.