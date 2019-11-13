Madhuswamy to inaugurate KLE Society’s 104th foundation day celebrations today

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy will inaugurate the 104th foundation day celebrations of KLE Society at the KLE Centenary Convention Centre, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, in Belagvi on Wednesday.

Richard J. Derman, Associate Provost, Global Affairs, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, U.S., will speak as the guest of honour.

Students of KLE Institutions who have excelled in academic, co-curricular and sports activities at the State, national and international level, will be felicitated. Rajya Sabha member and society chairman Prabhakar Kore and society president Shivanand Koujalgi will be present.

Karnataka Lingayat Education Society that was started by seven teachers in 1916 has now grown into a large institution that encompasses an autonomous university and 270 schools, colleges and other institutions across the country and outside. The founders, Panditappa Chikkodi, M.R. Sakhare, S.S. Basavanal, H.F. Kattimani, B.B. Mamadapur, B.S. Hanchinal and Sardar Veeranagouda Patil, were supported by philanthropists Aratala Rudragouda, Rao Bahadur Vaijappa Anigol, Raja Lakhamagouda, Bhoomareddy Basappa, Rao Bahadur V.G. Nayak Desai Chachadi and the Shirasangi Education Trust.

They started te Anglo-Vernacular School in the educationally backward area of North Karnataka to cater to the educational needs of the poor and the deprived. Young pupils of the region had to go to Mumbai, Pune or Kolhapur for education. There were only a few schools in North Karnataka, including the Benyon Smith School, Sardar School and Saint Paul School.

However, the initial days were difficult. The founders managed to run the school with a donation of ₹ 2,727 by Mr. Rudragouda and their personal contribution of ₹ 400. The school began at bungalow number 24 in the Belagavi Fort. Several teachers worked for low wages after rejecting other positions of higher wages only for providing quality education to the people. Lingaraj College became the first degree college of North Karnataka in 1933 and the science wing was launched in the college in 1935.

The B.V. Bhoomareddy Engineering College was inaugurated in 1947 and the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College began functioning in 1963.

Prabhakar Kore was elected chairman in 1984. He pushed the number of institutions up to 270 from 38. They now have a total of 1.25 lakh students and 16,000 staff members. The society has also diversified into new sectors such as agriculture, multi-disciplinary technology, business management, applied technology, fashion technology, Home Science, Ayurveda, dental, nursing, music, and also setting up of community radio stations.

The KLE Academy of Higher Education [KAHER] has made strides in medical research. It has set up hospitals in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. A charity hospital in Yallur in Belagavi treats the poor free. Hospitals in Chikkodi, Gokak, Ankola are serving the deprived. It recently started a hospital dedicated to cancer cure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of the society in Belagavi four years ago.