Madhuswamy reviews situation in Hassan

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy has said the Hassan district administration has taken enough measures to avoid the COVID-19 infection. However, the next two weeks are crucial, he said in a meeting here on Saturday.

Reviewing the preparations made by the department, the Minister said the administration had done a good work so far.

“But all the good work done so far will not come to help, if one mistake goes unattended. There are chances of local people getting infected after coming into contact with those who have returned from foreign countries”, he said. He also suggested that the local health workers and anganwadi workers visit families and check the health status of common people as many might not visit hospitals for treatment.

The Minister directed the officers to put up check-posts at areas close to Kodagu boundary. Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said all resorts and home-stays had been closed in the district. Orders have been issued to close all meat stalls, cinema halls, schools, and colleges too. A special ward of 75 beds had been prepared in HIMS.

H.K. Kumaraswamy, MLA, and senior officers attended the meeting.