Madhuswamy praises Indira Canteen concept

Minister for Law J.C. Madhuswamy has praised the concept of Indira Canteens introduced during the Congress government. He was speaking after inaugurating one such canteen at the taluk office in Arsikere on Monday.
“The working class require quality food at a low price. Indira Canteens being set up by the State government with the support of Union government’s assistance are serving the need of the workers,” he said. The Minister said the present government would continue with all people-friendly schemes and programmes launched by previous governments. “The contractors of Indira Canteen have to provide quality food to the customers and make the programme a success,” he said.
MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, Hassan ZP Chief Executive Officer B.A. Paramesh and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor