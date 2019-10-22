Madhuswamy praises Indira Canteen concept

Minister for Law J.C. Madhuswamy has praised the concept of Indira Canteens introduced during the Congress government. He was speaking after inaugurating one such canteen at the taluk office in Arsikere on Monday.

“The working class require quality food at a low price. Indira Canteens being set up by the State government with the support of Union government’s assistance are serving the need of the workers,” he said. The Minister said the present government would continue with all people-friendly schemes and programmes launched by previous governments. “The contractors of Indira Canteen have to provide quality food to the customers and make the programme a success,” he said.

MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, Hassan ZP Chief Executive Officer B.A. Paramesh and others were present.