Madhuswamy launches ₹ 197-crore irrigation project in Kalaburagi

Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation Minister J.C. Madhuswamy launched work for an irrigation project at Hatagunda village in Kalaburagi taluk on Tuesday. This project is meant to fill six tanks in Kalaburagi South and two tanks in Kalaburagi Rural Assembly constituencies.
The ₹ 197-crore lift irrigation project envisages filling tanks at Harasur, Kumasi, Syed Chincholi, Bhosga, Sindagi-Savalagi, Yalavanthagi, Hundasi Hadagil and Melakunda (B) villages by lifting water from the Bennethora dam.
After launching the project, the Minister said that his Minor Irrigation Department had planned to fill several tanks across the State to realise Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s vision envisaging checking migration from rural areas to urban centres by providing enough livelihood options to people in their neighbourhoods.
Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA from Kalaburagi South and Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the project to the district.
Basavaraj Mattimadu, MLA from Kalaburagi Rural, B.G. Patil, MLC, and other leaders were present.
