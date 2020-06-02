Karnataka

Madhuswamy happy to be relieved as Hassan in-charge

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said here on Tuesday he was happy to be relieved from the responsibility of Minister in charge of Hassan. He always wanted to give up Hassan district which he held as an additional district, besides his native Tumakuru.

He was addressing mediapersons when the government's order appointing a new Minister in charge of Hassan was released to media. When this was brought to his notice, he said he was not aware of the order but happy with the decision. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. Gopalaiah has been appointed in his place.

Mr. Madhuswamy said “During my tenure, I enjoyed the cooperation of all legislators, irrespective of political parties. I am happy, during my tenure, we decided to release Hemavati water for drinking purposes to Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru districts simultaneously.”

The Minister also said the district administration did a commendable job in tackling COVID-19. There were zero cases in the district until the people from Mumbai started coming in “We got the support of all people in the district in this exercise”, he added.

