Karnataka

‘Madhugiri Modi’ arrested

The Tumakuru district police have arrested Atul Kumar Sabharwal alias “Madhugiri Modi” in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for his “provocative speech” on social media.

“Madhugiri Modi”, a native of Honnapura in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district, is known for giving provocative speeches on social media and cases have been filed by the police against him in Koppal, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru.

A recent speech of his on Facebook targeting a religion went viral, after which the police had formed two teams to nab him.

“Madhugiri Modi” was arrested from Azadnagar in Anantapur.

The Madhugiri police have registered a case against him.

Feb 27, 2020

