‘Madhugiri Modi’ arrested

The Tumakuru district police have arrested Atul Kumar Sabharwal alias “Madhugiri Modi” in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for his “provocative speech” on social media.
“Madhugiri Modi”, a native of Honnapura in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district, is known for giving provocative speeches on social media and cases have been filed by the police against him in Koppal, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru.
A recent speech of his on Facebook targeting a religion went viral, after which the police had formed two teams to nab him.
“Madhugiri Modi” was arrested from Azadnagar in Anantapur.
The Madhugiri police have registered a case against him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.