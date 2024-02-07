Madhu Bangarappa writes to Centre to make good shortfall for Samagra Shikshana programme in Karnataka

February 07, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Amid the campaign launched by the Congress government in Karnataka against the reported disparity in allocation of Central grants to the State, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa released a letter he recently wrote to the Union Minister for School Education Dharmendra Pradhan drawing his attention to the low allocation Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK) with a request to make good the “shortfall”.

In the letter dated January 22, 2024, copies of which were made available to the media after his press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Bangarappa said Samagra Shikshana Karnataka had been receiving low allocation since its inception in 2018-19.

“An analysis was made with similarly placed states in terms of government schools and enrollment in these schools…It is observed that the State’s allocation is significantly lower than other comparable states (with similar GSDP and enrolment numbers) both in terms of overall allocation and cost per child,” the letter said.

“If we take an average of per child cost for the five other states for 2023-24, the allocation comes to ₹5,297. As per this average, the reasonable expectation of the allocation for Karnataka would be ₹2,885 crore compared to the existing allocation of ₹1,538 crore, whereby there is a shortfall of ₹1,347 crore,” he said, urging Mr. Pradhan to increase the budgetary outlay for SSK for the year 2024-25 at least by ₹1,347 crore.

