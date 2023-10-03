ADVERTISEMENT

Madhu Bangarappa visits Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga, interacts with residents

October 03, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Minister, who is in-charge of Shivamogga district, also visited McGann Hospital where the injured were being treated.

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa visits Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga on October 3, 2023. He interacted with residents whose houses were attacked on October 1. | Photo Credit: Sathish GT

Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, on October 3, visited Ragi Gudda locality in the city where violence broke out during the Eid Milad procession two days ago.

The minister, who is also in-charge of the district, was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and SP G.K. Mithun Kumar. He interacted with people who were victims of the stone-pelting. The residents complained to the minister that a group of people threw stones at their residence, damaging vehicles and window panes. They appealed to the minister to ensure such incidents did not repeat.

The minister assured them that the government would stand by them and take all measures required to stop such incidents in the future. Later, he visited McGann Hospital, where the injured were being treated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga district administration has deployed policemen in Ragi Gudda locality in Shivamogga. The police are keep a watch on people’s movement in the area. | Photo Credit: Sathish GT

Everyone equal before law

Speaking to presspersons at the hospital, the minister said that he visited the violence-hit areas as a representative of the government, not as a politician. “Everybody is equal before the government and the law. The police have arrested 60 people and registered 24 cases. They have taken steps necessary to ensure peace in the city,” he said.

Regarding the prohibitory orders in the city, the minister said he also received calls from business people who had raised objections to the orders. “It was necessary to avoid the spread of violence. However, business activities have not been disturbed,” he added.

Further, he said he would look into the possibility of offering relief to those who suffered losses from the government. “However, if there is no provision, the people of the district will stand by them and extend support,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US