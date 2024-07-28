Madhu Bangarappa visits flood-hit areas of Shivamogga

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has said the recent rains that filled almost all reservoirs of the State disproved the Opposition’s allegation that Karnataka would face drought whenever the Congress came to power.

In a press conference after visiting rain-hit localities in Shivamogga on Sunday, Mr. Bangarappa said the State government was committed to providing relief for those affected by heavy rains. Those who lost their houses completely would get relief as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the State government would also provide relief from its funds.

“As per the NDRF guidelines, those who lost the houses constructed without valid documents are not eligible for relief. However, the State government will not discriminate against them. We are considering a suitable relief for them as well,” he said.

The families whose houses were damaged completely would get ₹1.2 lakh and the State government would provide them with a house. “We are thinking of providing them with a house, instead of cash. The government will take a decision soon in this regard,” he said.

Further, Mr. Bangarappa said the district administration and the Shivamogga City Corporation would work towards resolving issues that caused flooding in the city.

Regarding the land grant for people displaced by the Sharavathi project, the Minister said that Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre recently held a meeting on the issue. A panel of advocates will soon be constituted to handle the issue in court.

“We are working as per the assurances we gave to the people of Shivamogga. The Central government too has to do its part in resolving the long-pending issue,” he said.

Damage

Earlier in the day, the Minister visited the Tunga dam in Gajanur and the flood-hit areas of Shivamogga city, including Imam Bada, New Mandli, and a few other localities. He interacted with local residents and the officers regarding the impact.

So far, four people have died owing to heavy rains in the district. As many as 18 houses were damaged completely, and 437 houses damaged partially. Paddy grown on 1,540 ha and maize on 2,300 ha are damaged owing to the rains.

As per Mescom, 767 electricity poles were uprooted and 16 transformers damaged.

Besides that, 381 school buildings, 260 anganwadi structures, and nine primary health centres have been damaged in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade, MLC Balkis Bano, District Congress Committee president R. Prasanna Kumar, Shivamogga City Corporation commissioner Kavitha Yogappanavar and others were present at the press conference.