Madhu Bangarappa to join Congress

Madhu Bangarappa, former JD(S) MLA and son of former Chief Minister the late S. Bangarappa, on Thursday announced that he would be joining the Congress, stating that there is much scope for him to work and express his views in the party.
Setting aside all speculations, Mr. Madhu called on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s residence and announced that he was joining the Congress.
Mr. Madhu was defeated by his brother Kumara Bangarappa (BJP) in Soraba constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls. He also contested the 2018 Lok Sabha bypolls on JD(S) ticket and lost to the BJP.
“All my supporters have taken the decision. I am joining the Congress,” he said. Mr. Madhu said his father became the State’s Chief Minister while in Congress.Regarding reasons for leaving the JD(S), Mr. Madhu said he had explained his problems to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on many occasions. He is expected to call on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday.
On Tuesday, Ashok Managuli, son of former Minister and JD(S) leader the late C. Managuli, had joined the Congress. He is likely to be the candidate of the party in the bypolls to the Sindagi constituency in Vijayapura district.
Bypolls were necessitated following the death of two-time MLA and former minister C Managuli, who died due to COVID-19 complications.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath