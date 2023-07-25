Madhu Bangarappa to hold meeting on rain damage and leaf-spot disease

July 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga district, will hold a meeting on the damages caused owing to rains and the leaf-spot disease affecting areca farms, in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

The Minister will hold a meeting at the zilla panchayat auditorium, and later he will visit rain-hit areas of Shivamogga. The district has been receiving heavy rains for the past four days. The inflow into the reservoirs has been increasing.

The areca growers of Tirthahalli and Hosanagar have complained of leaf-spot affecting their farms again this time. Last year, more than 12,500 ha of areca farms in the district were affected by the fungal infection. So far, there has been no solution to the disease.