Madhu Bangarappa to be JD(S) State chief?

If all goes according to plan, the Janata Dal (Secular) will have its new State president by the end of the week.

Though names of five leaders are making the rounds for the post, the party’s youth wing president Madhu Bangarappa is believed to be the frontrunner.

With the incumbent president A.H. Vishwanath deciding to step down, the party is looking for replacement. Mr. Vishwanath told mediapersons here on Tuesday that he had recommended the name of Mr. Madhu Bangarappa for the post.

“I will work with any leader of the party and hand over the party’s flag to the person chosen by H.D. Deve Gowda,” he said. Mr. Vishwanath recently urged Mr. Gowda to accept his resignation and even cautioned of quitting as Hunsur MLA if his plea was not considered.

According to party sources, MLCs B.M. Farooq and Basavaraj Horatti, former MLA Konareddy, and party’s senior leader Y.S.V. Datta are among the other names doing the rounds. Mr. Datta said that though his name had also been mooted by a few leaders, he was not keen as “it is better to opt for a leader from the backward class and minorities in the interest of the party and its ideals of social justice.”

“Mr. Madhu Bangarappa belongs to the powerful Ediga community. He is young and can vibe with the working style of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. His selection would help in bringing more youth power to the party,” said a senior JD(S) leader. If chosen, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa would be the eighth president of the JD(S), which was formed in July 1999. Leaders who headed the party so far are Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Mirajuddin Patel, Thippanna, H.D. Kumaraswamy (twice), A. Krishnappa. and A.H. Vishwanath.