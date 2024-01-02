Madhu Bangarappa reacts to BJP leaders’ demand for his resignation

January 02, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa urged BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra to answer the allegations made by Basanagouda Patil Yatna, BJP MLA, instead of commenting on him (Madhu Bangarappa).

In a press conference at his residence in Shivamogga on Tuesday, January 2, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said his plate was clean, but a dead rat was lying on Vijayendra’s plate. “Let him look after his plate first. Their own MLA, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has made several allegations against BJP leaders. He has spoken about massive corruption during the BJP rule. Why have you not responded to them so far?” he asked.

The Minister was reacting to Vijayendra’s demand for Madhu Bangarappa’s resignation over the recent cheque-bounce case. “The case was a private thing related to the company affair. BJP leaders have no moral right to demand my resignation on this issue,” he said.

On the issue of Tungabhadra Sugar Works, the Minister said the government would stand by the farmers, who had been cultivating the land that once belonged to the sugar factory. “The government will take decisions safeguarding the interests of farmers. We are with the farmers. It involves a legal issue. I will talk to the Advocate General of the State,” he said.

The Minister also appealed to the graduates and diploma holders to apply for the Yuva Nidhi scheme. The scheme would be launched in a programme in Shivamogga on January 12, he added. Ayanur Manjunath, Former MP, District Congress Committee president H.S. Sundaresh, and others were present at the press conference.

