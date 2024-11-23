Madhu Bangarappa on election results in three Assembly seats

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has said the Congress party candidates’ victory in all three Assembly seats where elections were held reposed people’s faith in the party.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, the election results showed the opposition parties their place. The leaders of the BJP and the JD(S) made allegations against the government and the Chief Minister and raised many issues to woo voters. However, the people stood by the ruling party.

“This is the victory for our guarantee schemes and good governance delivered by the Congress government,” he said. He thanked the people of three constituencies and congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and the party’s senior leaders, who campaigned extensively in the elections.

Further, he commented that the BJP-JD(S) alliance did not work in the elections at Channapatna. The results gave an upper hand to leaders within the BJP, who were opposing BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra. “I will congratulate Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of the BJP as the results delivered what he wanted,” he said, referring to differences between Yatnal and Vijayendra.

