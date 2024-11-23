ADVERTISEMENT

Madhu Bangarappa on election results in three Assembly seats

Published - November 23, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has said the Congress party candidates’ victory in all three Assembly seats where elections were held reposed people’s faith in the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, the election results showed the opposition parties their place. The leaders of the BJP and the JD(S) made allegations against the government and the Chief Minister and raised many issues to woo voters. However, the people stood by the ruling party.

“This is the victory for our guarantee schemes and good governance delivered by the Congress government,” he said. He thanked the people of three constituencies and congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and the party’s senior leaders, who campaigned extensively in the elections.

Further, he commented that the BJP-JD(S) alliance did not work in the elections at Channapatna. The results gave an upper hand to leaders within the BJP, who were opposing BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra. “I will congratulate Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of the BJP as the results delivered what he wanted,” he said, referring to differences between Yatnal and Vijayendra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US