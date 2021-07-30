Madhu Bangarappa joins Congress

Hubballi

30 July 2021 23:35 IST

The former MLA of the Janata Dal (Secular) Madhu Bangarappa formally joined the Congress in Hubballi on Friday in the presence of AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah, and other leaders.

Mr. Shivakumar recalled his association with Mr. Madhu Bangarappa’s father and former Chief Minister late S. Bangarappa and said he was pained when the latter had left the party.

Mr. Surjewala said Bangarappa had implemented various programmes for youths and farmers during his tenure as Chief Minister. “It is our responsibility to continue such programmes and raise the party flag to newer heights,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Terming Bangarappa as among the top mass leaders of Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah said if Bangarappa had not joined the BJP, that party would not have got 74 seats in 2004. “The BJP should have remembered and shown respect to Bangarappa but it disgraced him,” he said. Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Madhu Bangarappa had the ability to unite the followers of Bangarappa from across the State and further build the Congress.