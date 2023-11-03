HamberMenu
Madhu Bangarappa interacts with industrialists in Shivamogga

The Ministers says he will work towards ensuring availability of basic infrastructure facilities for industries and work together to bring investments to the district

November 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa interacted with industrialists in Shivamogga on Friday, November 3.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa interacted with industrialists in Shivamogga on Friday, November 3. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa assured the community of industrialists in Shivamogga that he will work towards creating a conducive environment for investors in the district.

Madhu Bangarappa, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, had an interaction with industrialists at an event organised by the Shivamogga chapter of the Chamber of Industries and Commerce on Friday, November 3.

“I will work towards ensuring availability of basic infrastructure facilities for the industries. We all shall work together to bring investments to the district,” he said.

Shivamogga has seen progress in many fields. The city has road connectivity and an airport. However, due to lack of conviction, the district has failed to attract investors. “We need to give attention to bringing in new investors and creating jobs for the youth,” he said.

Regarding the requirement of electricity for industries, the Minister said the State had been facing shortages of power. “The State government has been managing the situation effectively. Farmers are getting a five-hour power supply. The situation will improve,” he said.

Industrialists expressed their opinion on the programme. Ramesh, an industrialist, said the government should clear the legal hurdles to building a township spread over 1,250 acres. For which, the Minister said he would talk to the Minister for Industries in this regard.

Another industrialist, Pradeep, highlighted the need for a truck terminal in the city. Santhosh, also an industrialist, drew the Minister’s attention towards fulfilling the energy requirements of the industries.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani, Mayanna Gowda, Smart City MD, and others were present. N. Gopinath, chairman of the chamber, presented initial remarks.

