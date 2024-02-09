Madhu Bangarappa holds meeting on KFD, suggests travel advisory to trekkers

February 09, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa instructed the officers to spread awareness about Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) and issue a travel advisory to trekkers visiting the Malenadu region.

The Minister held a meeting with officers of the Shivamogga district administration on measures to stop the spread of KFD, a viral infection in the district.

The Minister felt the need to impose restrictions on trekkers visiting the Malnad areas. “It is better to avoid visiting places near the affected areas. The district administration should issue a travel advisory to the trekkers,” he said.

He instructed the officers to set up a helpline to receive calls regarding the KFD by Monday evening (February 12). A pamphlet suggesting measures to avoid the disease should be printed and distributed to the people. Highlighting that the delay in providing a higher level of healthcare was the cause of the deaths among KFD affected, the Minister told the officers to take the measures necessary to provide necessary care at the earliest.

Besides that, the Minister said a State-level meeting under the chairmanship of the Health Minister would be held in Bengaluru soon.

Former Minister Araga Jnanendra, Gurudatta Hegde, DC, Zilla Panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokahnde, G.K. Mithun Kumar, SP, Rajesh Suragihalli, DHO, and others were present at the meeting.

One more KFD case

One more person was found infected with KFD in Shivamogga on Friday, February 9. With that, the total number of cases reported in the district since January 1 has increased to 25. Among them, 20 have recovered, and one person has died. Four patients are under treatment.

So far, there are 18 active cases across the State. Of them, nine are in Uttara Kannada, two in Chikkamagaluru, besides four in Shivamogga. Since January 1, two people have died due to KFD.

