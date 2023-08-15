HamberMenu
Madhu Bangarappa hoists national flag, addresses gathering in Shivamogga

The State government will resolve the issue of granting land to the families those affected by Sharavathi project, and bagair-hukum cultivators, says the Minister

August 15, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade during the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade during the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Shivamogga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said the State government will resolve the issue of granting land to the families those affected by Sharavathi project, and bagair-hukum cultivators in Shivamogga district.

Delivering his speech after hoisting the national tricolour on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Madhu Bangarappa said both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had shown special interest in resolving the land issue. “The government will work towards providing relief for the affected farmers. We will also resolve the land issue involving both the Forest and Revenue Departments,” he said.

The Minister said the government had taken up upgradation of libraries in rural areas. They would be developed into advanced e-libraries. The rural readers would get the benefit of new technology and get access to knowledge from across the globe, he said.

Madhu Bangarappa said the present government had set many records within a short period of coming to power and had become a model in the country. The five guarantees promised by the government are being implemented gradually. The Shakti scheme had been very well received by women in the State. Over 1.45 crore families had registered for the benefit of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. Similarly, 1.28 crore women would benefit under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. The poor families had been getting the benefit of the Anna Bhagya scheme. The unemployed youth would soon start to get financial benefits, he said.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, S.N. Channabasappa, MLA; Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani, G.K. Mithun Kumar, SP; Zilla Panchayat CEO Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar and others were present.

The platoons of KSRP, civil police, excise staff, NCC, and schoolchildren performed a march-past on the occasion. Probationary IPS officer R.N. Bindumani was the parade commander.

Schoolchildren presented dance-drama, dance, and other cultural events on the occasion.

