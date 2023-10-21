HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madhu Bangarappa hits out at B.Y. Vijayendra

October 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to B.Y. Vijayendra, who had reportedly said that the Congress government in the State would fall by the next Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year, Madhu Bangarappa, Minister of Primary & Secondary Education and Sakala, said that it would be better if those who were dreaming of his government’s fall would sit in front of a bus stand as fortune tellers.

“Vijayendra must first introspect on why the strength of his party, the BJP, fell to just 66 seats in the last Assembly elections even though his father, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, led the party in the poll battle. We, the Congress, will look into our internal issues. Better, they [BJP] focus on their issues. If they continue to speak like this, the people will reduce them to 37 seats in the next Assembly elections,” Mr. Bangarappa said at Masaba Hanchinal village in Kukanur taluk of Koppal district on Saturday during his interaction with journalists.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / political parties / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.