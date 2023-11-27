HamberMenu
Madhu Bangarappa favours ‘caste census’ report

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, the minister said that the Congress party had been in favour of the caste census

November 27, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa addressed a press conference in Shivamogga on November 27, 2023.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa addressed a press conference in Shivamogga on November 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has favoured the release of the report of the socio-economic survey conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, the minister said that the Congress party had been in favour of the caste census. Rahul Gandhi had made the party’s stand clear on this issue. “I know some leaders from different political parties have opposed the report. They have raised certain objections. I don’t want to comment about them. They are all senior leaders, representing different communities. However, in my opinion, the report should come out,” he said.

Areca dehusking:

Answering a question, the minister said he had written to the Chief Minister and Energy Minister, appealing to them not to fix separate metres for double-belt areca nut dehusking machines. “The small growers use the machines only for three months in the season. I have appealed to both the CM and Energy Minister not to collect power charges for using the machine”, he said.

Further, he said the decision to fix separate metres was taken during the rule of the previous BJP government. “Interestingly, former minister Araga Jnanendra, representing Thirthahalli constituency, has announced to stage a protest on this issue. What moral right did he have to protest now when the government took such a decision when he was in power? Against whom will he stage the protest? he questioned.

Protest against Shah:

Madhu Bangarappa also wanted Mr. Araga Jnanendra to stage a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he failed to fulfil the promises he made during his visit to Thirthahalli to address a gathering of areca planters in 2018. “Amit Shah has not fulfilled any of his promises. He had promised funds for research into diseases affecting areca. Had the research been conducted, the areca-growing community would have benefited, he said.

