Madhu Bangarappa exudes confidence in Congress winning Shivamogga seat

March 11, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to reduce the LPG price by ₹100 a ‘business tactic’ by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said that after increasing the LPG price to almost ₹1,300 per cylinder, it has now been reduced by ₹100. “It is pure business tactics ahead of the polls. People will understand it very well,” he said.

He argued that the people of the country were fed up with the BJP administration at the centre. “Farmers are on the streets in Delhi against the BJP government. The BJP has no scheme that connects people. But we, in Congress, have introduced many schemes that benefit the public,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister exuded confidence that the BJP would lose in the Lok Sabha elections, proving all surveys favouring the ruling party at the centre wrong. He also said his sister Geetha Shivarajkumar would win Shivamogga constituency with a comfortable margin against BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra. “People know that it would be beneficial to them if they voted for the party that is in power in the State,” he said.

He said his sister would come to Shivamogga in a couple of days and would remain in the constituency the rest of the days, except for a couple of days in between. Actor Shivarajkumar, the husband of a Congress candidate, would also campaign in the constituency.

Congress leaders R.M. Manjunath Gowda, H.C. Yogesh, and others were present at the press conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.